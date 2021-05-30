Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in LHC Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $196.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.