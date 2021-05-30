Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TCPC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

