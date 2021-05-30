Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.53 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

