Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Woodward by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,907,428. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

