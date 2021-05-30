Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AFFY opened at $0.06 on Friday. Affymax has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

