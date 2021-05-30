AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AGC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.85. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

