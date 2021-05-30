AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.32. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFMF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

