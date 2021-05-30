Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Agile Group stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

