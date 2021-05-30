Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.46 ($133.48).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.43. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.