Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 6,135 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Albemarle by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.