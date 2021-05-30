Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 2,300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.