Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $4,141,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $15.30 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

