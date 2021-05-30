Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

DBX opened at $27.35 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.