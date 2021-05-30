Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 43,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

