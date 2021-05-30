Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

