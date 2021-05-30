Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Separately, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,279,000. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock.

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

