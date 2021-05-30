Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 186,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

