Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of AA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 4,536,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 204,232 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $930,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

