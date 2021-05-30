Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $2,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 204,232 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $930,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

