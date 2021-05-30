Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 644,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,735. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,376 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

