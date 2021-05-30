Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $578.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

