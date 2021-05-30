Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) versus Visa (NYSE:V) Critical Contrast

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alliance Data Systems and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 6 9 0 2.50 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $98.38, suggesting a potential downside of 18.73%. Visa has a consensus target price of $250.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 11.12% 49.06% 3.22% Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75%

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Visa has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 1.33 $213.70 million $9.06 13.36 Visa $21.85 billion 20.27 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.10

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats Alliance Data Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management, as well as receivables funding services, including comenity card, private label and co-brand credit card programs, and installment lending; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; marketing services; and digital offerings, including Bread digital payments platform and enhanced digital suite. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

