Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 150 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,957 shares of company stock worth $5,316,825. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

