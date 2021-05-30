Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 197,621 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of CIT Group worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 291.0% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 66,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,038,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 117.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $11,641,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

