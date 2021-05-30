Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $188.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.