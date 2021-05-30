Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

