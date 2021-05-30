Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.62 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,134,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.