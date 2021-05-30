Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.64 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

