Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Credicorp worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

