Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 1,506,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

