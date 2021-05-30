Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $17.00 at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

