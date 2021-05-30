Alpha Family Trust Takes $7.56 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Bumble accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Bumble stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 3,085,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,253. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

