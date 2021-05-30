Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,515.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,411.56. 1,205,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,793. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,017.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

