Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

DHI stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

