Alps Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY opened at $419.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day moving average is $396.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

