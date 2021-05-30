Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.60 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

