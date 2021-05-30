Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.
In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
