Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

