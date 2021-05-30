Amazon.com Inc. Acquires New Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 865,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises 42.0% of Amazon.com Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,792 shares of company stock valued at $968,957. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

