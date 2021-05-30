Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

