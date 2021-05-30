Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.38. 416,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,911. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

