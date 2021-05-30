American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 2,362,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

