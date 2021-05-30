American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Alliance Securities lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

AHOTF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

