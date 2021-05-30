American International Group Inc. Buys 49,050 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Life Storage worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Life Storage by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 683,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 180,153 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

