American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

