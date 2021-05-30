American International Group Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $205.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.