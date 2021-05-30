American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Semtech worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Semtech stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

