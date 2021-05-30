Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,630. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

