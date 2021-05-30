Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $17.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

