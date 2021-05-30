Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report sales of $18.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.26 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

