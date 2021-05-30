Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.61 EPS

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.79 to $24.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

LH traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $274.48. 487,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

